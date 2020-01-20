Officials: System supporting libraries in Volusia County victim of attempted hacking

article

Volusia County officials say their library system was the victim of an attempted cyber-attack.

In a news release, officials say at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 9, Volusia County Library staff discovered a "cyber-intrusion targeting the computer systems supporting Volusia County Library Services."

The release said 600 library computers were affected, which included public access and staff computers.

The county's technology staff was immediately notified and coordinated recovery efforts with library staff, according to Interim Community Information Director Kevin Captain.

He said approximately 50 computers are back online.

Those computers are allowing library staff to perform library business, such as checking books in and out and making reservations.

The news release said the library webpage and associated online resources were not affected by the cyber attack.

Officials also said the public is able to safely use WiFi within county libraries on personal devices.

The news release said, "While library computers are not available to the public for surfing the web at this time, it is expected that all regional libraries will be fully functional with public access computers by the end of day on Friday, Jan. 24. Community libraries will follow suit."

The county is conducting an investigation.