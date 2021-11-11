Officials: Seminole County school employee shot at gas station

article

A Seminole County Public Schools staff member was shot at a Sanford gas station on Thursday, officials said.

The Sanford Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that a man in his late 30s or 40s was shot around 8:50 a.m. at the Racetrac gas station at 4115 E. SR 46 in Sanford.

Seminole County Public Schools then confirmed that the man was a staff member with them. The victim and another school staff member were driving a box truck with deliveries when they stopped at the gas station. One was shot and the other was not but witnessed the incident.

Upon arrival, police said that they took one person into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition was not stated.

This story is developing, check back for updates.