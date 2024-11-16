Officials in Mt. Dora seeking suspect following liquor store robbery
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Officials with the Mt. Dora Police Department are seeking a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store.
Police said the robbery happened at Viva Liquor and that the suspect was clad in all black and a ski mask.
Police believe a silver SUV is connected to the robbery as well.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to call Mt. Dora police at 352-735-7130.