Officials in Mt. Dora seeking suspect following liquor store robbery

Officials with the Mt. Dora Police Department are seeking a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store.

Police said the robbery happened at Viva Liquor and that the suspect was clad in all black and a ski mask.

Police believe a silver SUV is connected to the robbery as well.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to call Mt. Dora police at 352-735-7130.