Officials: Missing boater's body found in Lake Monroe on Sunday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
October 17
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials were called out to Lake Monroe on Saturday over reports about two people in the water.

SANFORD, Fla. - A missing boater was found Sunday morning, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials.

Search efforts resumed in Sanford on Sunday after crews were called to Lake Monroe on Saturday over reports of two people in the water.

Officials said one person surfaced, but the other person did not.

On Sunday at around 11 a.m., officials said the "deceased individual was located."

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.