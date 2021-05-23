Officials: Massive wildfire in Central Florida now 60% contained

Crews continue to battle a massive wildfire in Indian River County.

It has burned more than 1,200 acres at the Saint Sebastian River Wildlife Preserve.

The fire is now 60 percent contained.

It started on Friday morning and caused both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 to shut down near Malabar Road.

The Florida Forest Service said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

