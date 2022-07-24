Officials looking for driver who hit and killed bicyclist

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from a deadly crash.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 on Saturday night near E. Voorhis Avenue and Pecan Street in DeLand.

According to FHP, a 2015 Dodge Ram was driving east on E. Voorhis Ave. when the driver tried to pass another vehicle.

The Ram hit the second vehicle then drove into oncoming traffic on Voorhis Ave.

The Ram then hit a bicyclist.

The male cyclist was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ram eventually stopped and ran away from the scene.

Troopers have taken the Ram into evidence, and are still looking for the driver.

Troopers say the driver was described as a skinny Hispanic male with black hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect can call FHP at 407-737-2213.