Officials: Leesburg police officer injured in shootout with suspect

The Leesburg Police Department is on the scene after they say an officer was injured in a shootout with a suspect.

The officer was not shot.

According to the department, the officer confronted a suspect on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Glen Ridge Drive and Miller Street in Leesburg after receiving a call about an aggravated assault with a firearm. Police say the suspect was accused of pointing a gun at another person. The suspect then reportedly fired at the officer who then returned fire, police say.

The officer reportedly fell down and hit his head on the pavement during the shootout, causing a laceration to the back of his head.

The suspect was chased about 3 to 4 blocks before police were able to put him in custody.

Officer was taken to Leesburg Medical Center for treatment and at last check, was listed in stable condition.

The case has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

