Officials: Collapsed pipe causes 12-foot deep sinkhole in road in St. Cloud that injured bicyclist

Officials say it could take several weeks to fix a road in St. Cloud after a 12-foot deep sinkhole opened up because of a collapsed pipe. A bicyclist was injured after falling into the hole.

The hole opened up in the middle of the street between U.S. 192 and Neptune Road on Wednesday.

Many drivers are concerned that the hole and the detour could cause some traffic headaches.

"There's lots of traffic through here in the afternoon, every day," said one driver.

City officials say a 10-foot wide pipe collapsed under the street, causing the massive hole to open up. A bicyclist riding through the area fell into the hole and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Businesses near the damaged streets are also concerned about their profits.

"This entrance is blocked. We're fortunate that Pinch a Penny's parking lot does connect with ours but it does make it hard for customers. There's only one way in and one way out."

Advertisement

Police have the hole taped off for safety.