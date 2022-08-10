Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school

article

The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday.

Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.

"Today was an emotional but beautiful day," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officer Baxter was 26-years-old when he and Sgt. Sam Howard, 36, were killed in the line of duty on Aug. 18, 2017. Since then, Baxter's brothers in blue have rallied around his wife, Sadia, and her family.

Sofia, Zarah, and her mother were walked to school with officers with them for support.

"It's something he's not here to do, but we were more than willing to step in and help. Thank you to the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in assisting Sofia to have a great first day of school!"