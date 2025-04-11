Florida police officer recounts head-on crash with suspected undocumented immigrant

The Brief Belle Isle Officer Jacob Tapia survived a head-on crash caused by an undocumented driver on April 3. The officer sustained minor injuries and credits his patrol truck for saving his life. The driver, Paula Hernandez Lazaro, has a history of unlicensed driving and is due in court next month.



The Belle Isle police officer who survived a head-on crash troopers said was caused by an undocumented immigrant said he’s thankful to be back at work.

'I’m just happy I’m here to talk about it'

What we know:

Officer Jacob Tapia of the Belle Isle police survived a head-on collision on April 3 while on duty. He credits his patrol truck’s safety features with saving his life during the crash on Oak Ridge Road, shortly after 6 a.m.

According to reports by troopers, the accident was caused by an undocumented immigrant — Paula Hernandez Lazaro — who allegedly failed to yield the right of way. Tapia recalled that the collision sent him flying into the passenger side of his patrol vehicle and left him with visible injuries, though they were ultimately minor.

His vehicle sustained significant damage, with its front end bashed in and all airbags deploying, yet Tapia’s injuries only required a short hospital stay, and he will return for an MRI.

What we don't know:

While the immediate circumstances of the crash are clear from both Tapia’s account and the troopers’ report, several questions remain unanswered. Also, there is no detailed information yet about whether there will be any additional charges or legal repercussions for Hernandez Lazaro beyond the reported driving offenses.

The backstory:

This incident adds to the ongoing narrative surrounding traffic safety and the challenges of undocumented driving on Florida roadways.

Meanwhile, Hernandez Lazaro’s record shows that she has been in Florida for about 11 years and has faced previous legal encounters related to driving without a license.

What they're saying:

Officer Jacob Tapia said his patrol truck saved his life in the April 3 crash.

"I barely had any time, so I tried to turn left at the last second," Tapia said.

The crash happened on Oak Ridge Road just after 6 a.m. Troopers said the undocumented immigrant, Paula Hernandez Lazaro, failed to yield right of way.

"I just heard a big pop," Tapia said. "At that point, I ended up flying into the passenger side of my patrol vehicle. I didn’t know my injuries. I know I had a lot of blood coming down at first."

Tapia said he immediately called his family to let them know he was okay. He left the hospital with some minor cuts and scrapes, but he will return for an MRI. Tapia said he is very thankful for the support from the community and other law enforcement whom have written kind messages, texted or called.

"When you put this vest on, and you get in the patrol truck, you never know what might happen that day," Tapia said. "I’m just happy I’m here to talk about it."

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Hernandez Lazaro should not have been driving. Troopers said she does not have a license and does not have documentation. The arrest report for Hernandez Lazaro shows she told troopers she entered the U.S. illegally through Texas.

In the meantime, Officer Tapia said he’s getting used to a new police truck. The totaled truck was the only one he’d ever driven in his three years with the department.He said the replacement just doesn’t drive the same.

What's next:

After being arrested at the scene for driving without a license and entering Florida without inspection, Hernandez Lazaro bonded out of jail and is now due in court next month.

