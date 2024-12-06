Off-duty Flagler County officer saves young boy's life

An off-duty Flagler County Sheriff's Office sergeant was on vacation with his family when he unexpectedly jumped in to save a young boy's life.

According to the FCSO, Paul DeSousa was on vacation with his family at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when he first heard cries for help.

When he encountered a park employee trying to do the Heimlich maneuver on a young boy — about 3 or 4 years old — who had stopped breathing, he knew he had to help.

Flagler County Sheriffs Office Sgt. Paul DeSousa (Credit: Flagler County Sheriffs Office)

Upon assessing the young boy's condition, DeSousa said he could not see anything in the boy's mouth or throat, but the boy was not breathing, and his face had turned blue.

DeSousa performed CPR until a paramedic, who also was on vacation with his family, arrived to assist.

Together, the two worked to get the boy breathing again, and color began to return to his face.

The pair stayed with the boy until an ambulance arrived.

