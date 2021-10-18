Off-duty DeLand police officer helps thwart potential kidnapping of 10-year-old girl

An off-duty DeLand police officer could be to thank after helping a little girl stay safe from being kidnapped.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 10-year-old girl got off the bus near West Minnesota and Spring Hollow Drive when she was approached by Daniel Turner, 60.

Deputies say he asked the girl to get in his car, saying "that he was not a pervert or weird and would take care of her."

Investigators say the little girl said no, making Turner mad.

An off-duty DeLand police officer was driving by and saw Turner leaning out of his window to speak with the girl as she was walking quickly trying to get away from him.

Thinking it was odd, the officer said he turned around to check out the situation, but Turner drove off.

"He turned around and did a [U-turn] and went back and the car took off. He asked the girl what was going on and she said 'this guy tried to get me in his car. And when you pulled up, he took off.' Good thing for the police officer who was off duty at the time. He more or less saved that little girl," said a neighbor.

Deputies found Turner down the street.

They say he tried to deny the incident.

Officer: "We are being told that you stopped and talked to a child and asked them to get in your vehicle."

Turner: (Laughs)

Officer: "We don't find it funny."

Turner: "Are you f-ing kidding me?"

Investigators say it's fortunate the girl was not injured or taken.

The sheriff's office says it's important for parents to talk with their kids about how to handle these types of situations.