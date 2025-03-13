Ocoee Police locate missing 90-year-old woman with dementia

In an update, the Ocoee Police Department said a missing 90-year-old woman, who disappeared from an assisted living facility, has been found and is safe.

What we know:

Ocoee police are searching for 90-year-old Shirley Anderson, who has dementia and went missing near a retention pond along Tomyn Boulevard, just off the Florida Turnpike. She was last seen at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Inspired Assisted Living Facility, which is located in the area.

Anderson has short salt-and-pepper hair and was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweater, denim shorts, and black-and-white sneakers. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Sanders at 407-905-316.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Anderson left the assisted living facility or if security footage captured her movements. Authorities have not provided details on whether she has wandered off before or if there were any witnesses who saw her leaving the premises.

Police have not said whether search efforts have uncovered any leads or if they believe she may still be in the immediate area.

The backstory:

Anderson, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing late Wednesday night. Assisted living facilities often have security measures in place for residents with cognitive impairments, but it is unknown how she was able to leave the premises.

Given her condition and the proximity to a retention pond, search efforts have been focused on the surrounding area. Authorities are working against time to locate her, as extended exposure to the elements can be dangerous for elderly individuals.

Big picture view:

Cases of elderly individuals with dementia wandering away from care facilities are not uncommon, raising concerns about safety protocols and supervision. The search for Anderson highlights the urgency of locating vulnerable individuals before they face potential harm.

Local residents and law enforcement are working together to find her, underscoring the importance of community awareness and rapid response in missing persons cases.

Authorities have emphasized the need for public assistance in locating Anderson.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Shirley’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sanders at 407-905-316, Ocoee police said in a statement.

