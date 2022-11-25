Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect

article

The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning.

A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.

The person was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police said the suspect's car is a 2021 or later Kia or Hyundai Sedan and will have damage to the front right side.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit at (407)-905-3160 or Crimeline at (800)-423-TIPS.