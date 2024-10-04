Ocala woman saved from sinking car in retention pond after suffering medical episode

A woman was pulled to safety after driving into a retention pond following what is believed to be a medical episode, authorities said.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car submerged in a pond within the Fore Ranch subdivision on Thursday. The incident occurred after residents saw a vehicle accelerate through an entry gate, strike the access control unit, and veer off the road into a retention pond.

When Fire Rescue arrived at the scene on SW 54th Circle, Ocala Police officers were already working to break the glass of a compact SUV submerged in the water. Firefighters assisted officers in extracting the driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant.

The driver, suffering from a medical emergency, was placed on a stretcher, evaluated, and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. No other injuries were reported.

