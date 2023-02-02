Ocala police search for person of interest after 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted in her home

The Ocala Police Department is looking for a person of interest after an 80-year-old woman with cancer was reportedly sexually assaulted in her home.

The woman said she was alone in her apartment near 2901 Southwest 41st St in Ocala when the man entered her home and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man was also carrying a screwdriver and was "poking the victim with it."

He was captured on surveillance video holding a screwdriver outside the apartment complex.

Police said they are offering a cash payment to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the man.