Ocala pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting, police say
article
OCALA ,Fl - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a vehicle pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting, according to the police department.
The pursuit started in the 1800 block of NE 14th Street and ended at Darryl's Diner, located at 5125 E Silver Springs Blvd in Silver Springs, according to a post on X.
"In the diner’s parking lot, the actions of the driver and vehicle prompted two of our officers to use force with their service weapons, however, the driver was not struck. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries".
No other details were immediately available.
