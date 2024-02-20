Ocala man killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Troopers are investigating after a 35-year-old man on a pedal-bike was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ocala on Friday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on County Road 314 (Sharpes Ferry Road) near NE 68th Court.

The man on the pedal-bike was headed west on Sharpes Ferry Road when an unknown vehicle came up behind him and hit him from behind, the report said.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his bike and landed on the roadway. He ultimately died from his injuries in the hospital, troopers said.

The driver did not remain at the scene and fled the area, troopers said.

Troopers determined the vehicle was a 2010 to 2015 Chevy Equinox SUV after parts were left at the scene. It will have "noticeable" front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Corporal Brett Detweiler at 352-512-6644 or dial *FHP on your cell phone.