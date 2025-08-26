Ocala man arrested for stealing appliances, rolling marijuana in front of deputies: Sheriff

The Brief A Marion County man was arrested after deputies say he stole appliances from an Ocala home and sold them for scrap. Deputies found Willie Honor III rolling marijuana and resisting arrest before taking him into custody. He faces charges including burglary, marijuana possession and resisting arrest.



A 21-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he stole appliances from an unoccupied home in Marion County and later resisted arrest while rolling a marijuana blunt in front of investigators.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded on Aug. 22 to a residence on Northwest 42nd Street following a report that a stove and refrigerator had been stolen from a nearby house on Northwest 24th Avenue. The victim told deputies the appliances had been taken from her property.

An eyewitness told deputies he saw the suspect — Willie Honor III — remove the items and load them into a white GMC pickup driven by family friend Derrick Youmans. Youmans later confirmed to investigators that the group sold the appliances for scrap at a local junkyard, receiving about $72.

Deputies located Honor at the Northwest 42nd Street residence, where they say he was openly rolling marijuana in front of them. When deputies attempted to place him in handcuffs, Honor resisted and pulled away before officers forced him against a vehicle and secured him.

Honor was read his Miranda rights and admitted to taking the refrigerator and stove, telling deputies he thought the house was abandoned. He acknowledged that what he did was wrong and said the items were sold for about $75.

Deputies confirmed the marijuana tested positive and that Honor does not hold a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest without violence.