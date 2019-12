Former President Barack Obama took some time out from golfing to hold a “cutie pie” baby at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course in Kailua recently.

Footage tweeted by Andrea Jones shows the 44th president planting a kiss on her tiny niece’s forehead.

“Who’s this cutie pie?” Obama can be heard saying before asking if he can hold the child.

According to local media, the Obamas were in Hawaii for the holidays.