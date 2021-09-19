Oakland residents invited to view future design plans for Oakland Avenue

article

Residents of the Town of Oakland are invited to provide input during the second of two planned public meetings to envision the future character of Oakland Avenue and Tubb Street.

The Oakland Avenue Complete Streets Project meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Oakland Meeting Hall, 221 N. Arrington St. Water, masks, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

The project area extends along Oakland Avenue from the proposed west roundabout at State Road 50 to Winter’s Landing/Catherine Ross Road (old Motamassek Road) and Tubb Street from Gulley Avenue to State Road 50, for a total project length of 2.52 miles. The complete streets approach integrates people and places into the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of transportation networks.

Earlier this month, GAI’s Community Solutions Group, the Town’s contractor specializing in planning and landscape design, assisted residents in performing a walking audit of the area. During the upcoming meeting, GAI will present preliminary concepts for pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle circulation improvements produced as a result of public input. These plans will depict the basis for the final design and construction of future improvements. Potential project priorities will be presented with an opportunity for input for subsequent engineering, construction, and funding.

This second step is part of Oakland’s Master Mobility Management Plan.

Information provided by the Town of Oakland.