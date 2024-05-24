Oak Park Elementary student brought toy grenade to school on last day of class, district says
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Oak Park Elementary in Titusville was under a shelter-in-place on Friday morning after a student brought a toy grenade to campus, a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35.
The incident happened around 8 a.m.
It remains unclear at this time if the student will face disciplinary action, but school administrators will "have a discussion with the student and the student's family," the spokesperson added.
Friday marked the last day of the school year in Brevard County.
No other details were released at this time.
This is a developing story.