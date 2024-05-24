Expand / Collapse search

Oak Park Elementary student brought toy grenade to school on last day of class, district says

By Dani Medina
Published  May 24, 2024 8:18am EDT
Titusville
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Oak Park Elementary in Titusville was under a shelter-in-place on Friday morning after a student brought a toy grenade to campus, a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35. 

The incident happened around 8 a.m. 

It remains unclear at this time if the student will face disciplinary action, but school administrators will "have a discussion with the student and the student's family," the spokesperson added. 

Friday marked the last day of the school year in Brevard County. 

North Marion Middle School shooting: Man allegedly shoots, kills fiancée's ex in parking lot custody battle

No other details were released at this time. 

This is a developing story.  