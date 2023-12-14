NWS issues coastal flood warnings for several parts of Central Florida as system heads for Florida

A low-pressure system is inching closer and closer to Florida and is expected to arrive sometime this weekend, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Several advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for some parts of Central Florida as wind gusts and rain are forecast to ramp up beginning Saturday night.

Coastal flood warnings remain in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for Volusia County, Indian River County, and Brevard County.

A high surf advisory has also been issued until 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the NWS, coastal roads may be closed and low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some "critical infrastructure will be inundated." Significant shoreline erosion will occur along with dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

Both the GFS and European forecast models feature heavy rain and gusty winds beginning on Saturday. Saturday afternoon might present a window of severe weather opportunity as the system's warm front moves across Central Florida.

Rain amounts will cash in around the 2-5" mark during the duration of this weather event. Severe risk falls off late Saturday, especially if the low speeds up, moving into the Carolinas then.

Swimmers are urged to stay out of the water due to large breaking waves and the dangerous surf conditions.