Nursing home residents go holiday ‘deer hunting’

Sharpshooting nursing home residents were ready for hunting season in Blanchester, Ohio, using toy guns to fire at staff dressed as reindeers.

Footage posted by the Continental Manor shows residents laughing and shooting soft arrows at staff, who attempt to dodge shots behind Christmas trees.

“Residents had fun deer hunting today!” wrote the Continental Manor on the post.

