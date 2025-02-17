Not My Presidents Day Rally: Groups gather in downtown Orlando

article

Many people gathered outside City Hall in downtown Orlando on Monday, Presidents Day, to voice their concerns about various issues happening in Washington D.C., including some who disagree with President Donald Trump's actions and policies.

Others held signs against Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and the Trump-tapped leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

What is the 50501 Movement?

The rally was part of the 50501 Movement – 50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement – a grassroots initiative that seeks to bring leaders of local organizations across the United States together, according to its website and social profiles.

In DC, organizers rallied under a "No Kings Day" protest.

Leaders spoke during the rally, while others cheered, chanted, and held signs supporting various issues and initiatives.

"Protect Our Freedom," "Protect Our Medicare and Social Security Benefits," "We the people means all of us," and "Permanently restore USAID funding" read some of the dozens of signs that were displayed.

What they're saying:

"I have the sense that something very important is happening in America in history, and I want to be able to tell my children that I tried to stop it," one woman told FOX 35.

"This person has personally attacked each and every marginalized community out there, so Presidents Day is a day that we want to say, ‘that president is not the president we want for our country,’" another woman said.

President Trump – with the help of DOGE – has vowed to cut federal spending, including ordering the firing of probationary employees, canceling millions in contracts across agencies, shuttering DEI initiatives and programs, among other efforts. The efforts have sparked support, disagreement, and in some cases, legal action.

The other side:

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk argue that DOGE is a necessary step toward streamlining federal operations, cutting waste, and reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies. They believe Musk’s private sector expertise, particularly in technology and innovation, will modernize government functions and stimulate economic growth. His role is seen as a commitment to national progress, leveraging his experience to improve infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and fiscal responsibility.

"Billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse," Trump said during a Feb. 12 press conference with Musk on what DOGE had allegedly uncovered.