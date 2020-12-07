Norwegian to install air purification systems on ships to reduce COVID-19 risk

article

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Monday that they have partnered with AtmosAir Solutions to install continuous disinfection air purification systems on its fleet of ships.

They said that the systems will be installed on its 28 ship fleet for its three brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The air purification system will reportedly feature continuous active COVID disinfection in the air and on surfaces by an all-natural solution with no harmful chemicals, radiation, or by-products. They said that tests performed show that through this, the presence of COVID-19 was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir.

“While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risks associated with COVID-19, the AtmosAir technology is one of the many investments the Company is making to enhance its already rigorous health and safety standards,” said Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions, added that “in order to get everyone back to work and back to having fun, people need to know that the spaces they occupy are safe, and AtmosAir adds a significant layer of protection, giving people confidence in the air they breathe."

Norwegian Cruise Line explained that the "bi-polar ionization technology" used by the disinfection air purification systems continually and proactively attacks coronavirus and other viruses, bacteria, spores, and volatile compounds. It releases the ions through its HVAC system, breaking down their cellular structure and rendering them harmless.

