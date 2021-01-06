Carnival cancels cruises from U.S. ports until at least April

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Wednesday that they are canceling all cruises from U.S. ports until at least April.

"As we continue to evaluate the operating environment and public health challenges facing the country, we also continue to evaluate our fleet deployment plans and scheduling options related to the gradual and phased approach we will be taking as we return to guest operations in 2021," the cruise line said. "Regrettably we have made the decision to cancel the below-referenced cruises:"

All cruises from U.S. homeports until, and including, March 31st, 2021

Carnival Freedom from Galveston, Texas until, and including, April 10, 2021

Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco until, and including, September 16, 2021

Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral between September 17th and October 18th, 2021

Carnival Sunshine from Charleston between October 11th and November 13rd, 2021

Those with booked voyages on these cruises are encouraged to watch their email or check with their travel agent for more details.

"Thank you for your considered understanding and support," Carnival Cruise Line said.

