Norwegian Cruise Line suspending all sailings until December

Norwegian Cruise Line is suspending all sailings through November 30th, 2020.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its 'No Sail' order for cruise ships through October 31st. The order "continues to suspend passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction."

CDC director Robert Redfield pushed to extend the order into February but was overruled by the White House.

Then on Monday, Norwegian announced that they will suspend all of their sailings through November 30th, 2020. In addition, all voyages onboard the Norwegian Star, Dawn, and Spirit through March 30th, 2021 are canceled as well.

"Your health & safety is our #1 priority -- both on and off our ships." the cruise line said.

