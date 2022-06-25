No charges will be filed after inmate suffers broken neck at FL prison

Marion County prosecutors say they do not plan to file any criminal charges in the case of a prison inmate who was left a quadriplegic after her neck was broken.

FDLE spent more than two years investigating the case. In a memorandum, Chief Assistant State Attorney Walter Forgie writes after looking at all the evidence, there is not enough to charge the corrections officers with a crime.

Cheryl Weimar, a former Lowell Correctional inmate, ended up with a broken neck while being escorted, and handcuffed, by two corrections officers.

"Hurt. Anger. Why? Why would God let me go through that? And then to hear they don’t even get charged with anything," said Weimer in a phone interview with FOX 35.

"I think the first message is to our incarcerated women that nothing that we say matters," said Debra Bennett, a former Lowell inmate who advocates for female prisoners.

According to the state attorney’s office memorandum, the guards told investigators Weimar was kicking them so they got her on the ground, where she landed on her stomach, with her head "tilted forward with her chin on her chest."

It says there was no video surveillance of the incident and witnesses had different accounts of what happened. Some people told investigators that Weimar was "slammed down."

Forgie concluded: "…there is insufficient evidence to prove that the injury was intentional or as the result of culpable negligence."

"I’m just totally disappointed," said State Rep. Dianne Hart.

Hart is calling for more transparency for inmates in state prisons.

"This year we’ve got to push for them to have body cameras on when they’re transporting people," Hart said.

As a quadriplegic, Weimar needs round-the-clock care in a nursing home.

The state has agreed to pay more than $4 million for medical expenses. But prison reform advocates say she deserves justice too.

"Accountability definitely would have given her some peace," Bennett said.

Weimar maintains that she was beaten that day. The two officers involved in the incident no longer work at Lowell.