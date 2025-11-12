No bond for Orange County teen accused of shooting, killing classmate on basketball court

The Brief A judge denied bail and a pre-trial release for Jacori Redding in court on Nov. 12. Jacori Redding, 15, is accused of shooting and killing his classmate at an Orange County public park. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the shooting stemmed from a trivial confrontation earlier in the day between the boys.



An Orange County teen – who was charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting on a basketball court – was denied bond in court, Wednesday.

What we know:

Jacori Redding, 15, is accused of shooting and killing his classmate at an Orange County public park.

On Nov. 12, Orange County Judge Cherish Adams granted a pre-trial detention for Redding, meaning he’ll remain in jail while he's awaiting trial. Bond was denied.

Jacori Redding, 15, appeared in Orange County court Nov. 12, in which a judge denied a pre-trial release.

The backstory:

Orange County deputies responded to the basketball courts at Vogt-Melloon Park on West Oak Ridge Road on Oct. 9 for reports of a shooting. The park is not far from Oak Ridge High School.

Deputies found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Pinien Dalmacy, with two gunshot wounds. He died. Dalmacy was not armed.

After the shooting, the 15-year-old suspect, later identified as Jacori Redding, ran back to Oak Ridge High School and was found in the cafeteria. A gun was found in his backpack, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina said that the shooting stemmed from a trivial confrontation earlier in the day between the boys.

Orange County Sheriff Mina responds

Apparently, one of the boys accidentally bumped into the other boy in the hallway, then one of them demanded an apology. When that didn't happen, the two boys planned to meet at the basketball courts at a nearby park "to fight," the sheriff said.

"I'm really angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school, something that we've all done, has now turned into a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old," Sheriff Mina said following the shooting.

The other side:

Redding’s defense asked for a bond to "try to fight this case on the outside," saying it’s prejudicial to use the video against Redding. The attorney did not say what was on the video.

"There’s no way a jury should see that," Redding’s attorney said. He said there’s a justifiable, logical explanation for everything the prosecution is trying to present.

Jacori Redding, 15, was denied a pre-trial release by a judge on Nov. 12.

What led to the judge’s decision?

After hearing testimony from a witness and viewing a video, Judge Adams found that the prosecution did establish probable cause that Redding committed manslaughter with a gun – which is a first-degree felony, she said.

Adams said she considered Redding’s Stand Your Ground defense, though acknowledged there’s not enough evidence and prosecution gave sufficient evidence to overcome the Stand Your Ground at this stage, she said.

"I am also concerned about the text messages on his (Redding) phone indicating that this may have been a scenario – although not particularly related to this victim – but a scenario that that defendant had considered and had planned to bring a firearm to an apparent fist fight and then shoot somebody," the judge said.

Redding was on pre-trial release from a separate incident when this shooting occurred. His history with the school indicates multiple prior thefts, Adams said.

Orange County does not have house arrest or GPS monitoring.

Adams granted the prosecution's motion for pre-trial detention.