Orange County teen to be tried as adult in deadly shooting of classmate near Oak Ridge High

The Brief A 15-year-old in Orange County will be tried as an adult in the deadly shooting of a classmate near Oak Ridge High School. Jacori Redding killed 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy during a fight on Oct. 9 at an Orange County park, investigators said. Sheriff John Mina said the violence stemmed from a minor hallway bump at Oak Ridge High School that escalated into a planned fight.



What we know:

Orange County deputies say 15-year-old Jacori Redding will be tried as an adult after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old classmate on a basketball court near Oak Ridge High School last month.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the victim reportedly refused to apologize for bumping into Redding. He now faces a manslaughter charge.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any school staff were present during the incident at the school.

The backstory:

Orange County deputies responded to the basketball courts at Vogt-Melloon Park on West Oak Ridge Road on Oct. 9 for reports of a shooting. The park is not far from Oak Ridge High School.

Deputies found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Pinien Dalmacy, with two gunshot wounds. He died.

After the shooting, the 15-year-old suspect, later identified as Jacori Redding, ran back to Oak Ridge High School and was found in the cafeteria. A gun was found in his background, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Sheriff Mina said that the shooting stemmed from a trivial confrontation earlier in the day between the boys.

Apparently, one of the boys accidentally bumped into the other boy in the hallway, then one of them demanded an apology. When that didn't happen, the two boys planned to meet at the basketball courts at a nearby park "to fight," the sheriff said.

"I'm really angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school, something that we've all done, has now turned into a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old," Sheriff Mina said following the shooting.