Nighttime ice skating rink with bumper cars is coming to Central Florida

What do you get when you take already awesome bumper cars and put them on an ice rink? Some seriously chilly fun!

The Australia-based Bumper Cars on Ice is bringing their unique, nighttime experience to Orlando.

According to the Orlando Weekly, there will be a winter-themed bar serving up mulled wine and frozen cocktails as people whiz around an ice rink on bumper cars that light up!

There will be a live DJ spinning tunes while you "slip, slide and smash into your friends."

The Bumper Cars tour is expected to visit the City Beautiful in May 2020. Your $30 ticket gets you a 12-minute bumper car ice ride and admission to the bar.

Orlando is just one of the stops on the Bumper Cars U.S. tour. An exact location is yet to be confirmed.

The company is asking anyone interested to register for updates at bumpercarsonicetour.com.