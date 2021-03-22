Nicole Montalvo: Estranged husband, father-in-law to appear in court on Monday

Two men facing charges for the death of Osceola County mother Nicole Montalvo will be in court on Monday.

Nicole Montalvo was an Osceola County mother who was murdered in October 2019. Her remains were found at her estranged husband's family property days after being reported missing. She leaves behind a son, who she shared with him.

Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, face charges in her death, including Second-Degree Murder, Abuse of a Body, and Tampering with Evidence. They are both due for motion hearings on Monday.

Their trial is expected to begin on April 5th.

