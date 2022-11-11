Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling

Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery.

"We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.

The restaurant also weathered battering from hurricanes Matthew and Irma. Customers can still get into the parking lot from the street behind the restaurant, but Lulgjuraj says not all businesses are as lucky. "It's a terrible time of year, that fourth quarter slow season, we truly don't know the impact. For the next 30, 60, 90 days we can really be hurting."

The Florida Department of Transportation repairs portions of State Road A1A following damage due to Hurricane Nicole, Nov. 11, 2022.

A1A is now closed from South Seventh Street to the city limit line. Flagler Beach city leaders say they're working with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on the road. Dirt is being brought in to fill the damaged portions of the road. They hope it can be back open in two to three weeks. "We have been working hand-in-glove with them, and they've been awesome," said William Whitson, Flagler Beach City Manager.

The Florida Department of Transportation repairs portions of State Road A1A following damage due to Hurricane Nicole, Nov. 11, 2022.

They say the bigger problem is the long-term fix for A1A, a project that combines seawall and dune re-nourishment that can keep this from happening again. "We need to come up with a permanent solution, do our re-nourishment projects or any other option to protect A1A and also protect the residents of the City of Flagler Beach," said Faith Alkhatib, Flagler County Engineer.

County engineers say if they get all the land rights for the long-term solution, they could start by May and have it finished within six months.