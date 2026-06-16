Nicole Baldwin: Police draining Deltona pond in search for Lake County woman missing since 2023

The Brief Mount Dora police are searching a Deltona retention pond for evidence in the disappearance of Nicole Baldwin. Baldwin has been missing since November 2023, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities continue to follow new leads and seek public information.



The Mount Dora Police Department is conducting a new search operation as part of its ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nicole Baldwin, who has been missing since late 2023.

Despite extensive efforts over the past two years, Baldwin has not been found. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide based on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Nicole Baldwin disappearance

The backstory:

The search warrant for Nicole Baldwin's home was executed after his wife, Nicole, went missing on Nov. 2, 2023.

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Baldwin was last seen at her home off Strathmore Circle, in the Lancaster subdivision of Mount Dora. Her personal belongings were left at the house, including her Apple Watch, purse, cards and car.

The mother-of-three had just recently celebrated her 20-year-old daughter's birthday the day before she disappeared.

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In April 2024, police updated the search for the missing mother, calling it a homicide investigation.

Deltona retention pond being drained, searched

What's New:

Detectives recently developed new leads with assistance from several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 5 office.

Throughout the investigation, detectives searched multiple locations as they followed different leads, but those efforts did not produce results.

Investigators are now working with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) personnel to drain and sift through a four-acre retention pond in Deltona on DeBary Avenue between Enterprise Road and North Road.

The investigation remains active, and detectives said they will continue pursuing all available leads and resources in an effort to locate Baldwin and provide answers to her family and the community.

Heavy equipment and dive teams are expected to remain at the site through Thursday as the search continues.

Brett Baldwin sentenced on child porn charges

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, Nicole Baldwin's husband, Brett Balwin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

A complaint from Homeland Security alleges that a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent discovered that Baldwin possessed multiple videos of child pornography on his phone.

On Nov. 28, 2024, detectives with the Mount Dora Police Department seized Baldwin's phone while executing a search warrant on his home, court records show.

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Baldwin was arrested in December 2023. Officials said Baldwin had thousands of files depicting child sexual abuse material, primarily of young children.

After his first phone was seized by law enforcement, investigators said Baldwin obtained a second phone. The second phone was later seized and searched pursuant to a warrant. Officials found that Baldwin had downloaded thousands of files depicting child sexual abuse material onto his second phone.

Baldwin was indicted on Dec. 20, 2023, and a superseding indictment was returned on Feb. 6, 2024.

In April 2025, Baldwin was found guilty of one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and three counts of receiving child sexual abuse material.

Brett Baldwin has not been named a suspect or charged in any connection to his wife's disappearance.

What you can do:

A $10,000 reward is being offered through Crimeline for information that could help investigators locate Baldwin or advance the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mount Dora Police Department at (352) 735-7130 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).