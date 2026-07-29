Family calls Disney's Fort Wilderness home, living in RV year-round

The Brief A Georgia family has lived in an RV at Disney's Fort Wilderness for the past six years, making the campground their full-time home. To comply with Disney's stay limits, they leave the campground every 26 days before returning. The family says the lifestyle is expensive but worth it for the time they spend together at Walt Disney World.



For one family, a trip to Walt Disney World never has to end.

The Ewing family has spent the past six years living in an RV at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground for most, and sometimes all, of the year, turning what many consider a vacation destination into their permanent lifestyle.

The backstory:

The family of four lives full-time in their recreational vehicle, celebrating holidays, birthdays and everyday life at the campground.

"Why Disney? Why not?" Lauren Ewing said.

Adam Ewing said there's no secret to living at Fort Wilderness, though it requires careful planning and flexibility.

"Anybody can do what we do," he said. "If you have the gumption to do it, it takes work."

Because of Disney's policies and Florida law, guests cannot remain at a Disney resort for more than 30 consecutive nights. To avoid triggering the state's residency threshold, the Ewings leave their campsite every 26 days, spend at least 24 hours elsewhere, then return to Fort Wilderness.

The family said the arrangement has worked well, though it comes at a cost. Campsite rates vary throughout the year, ranging from about $155 per night during slower periods to more than $300 per night during peak seasons. Those costs do not include annual park passes, food, souvenirs or other living expenses.

Despite the expense, the Ewings said the lifestyle is worth it because it allows them to spend more time together at one of their favorite places.

"Now I get to relive my childhood a little bit through them and their enjoyment," Lauren Ewing said.