2-year-old dies after ingesting kratom; father, another adult charged with aggravated manslaughter: Police

The Brief A 2-year-old Brevard County girl died after ingesting kratom, according to investigators. Police said two adults witnessed the child suffer medical distress but did not seek emergency care. The child's father and another adult have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.



Two adults have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child after investigators said a 2-year-old girl died from kratom poisoning and did not receive medical care despite showing signs of a medical emergency.

The West Melbourne Police Department began investigating after 2-year-old Jonnie Jordan was brought unresponsive to Holmes Regional Medical Center on May 18.

The backstory:

The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Investigators said her father, 35-year-old Jerome Jordan, initially urged hospital staff to administer Narcan, leading detectives to suspect an overdose.

Investigators determined Jonnie had been at the Palm Bay home of Charlene O'Connell the night before her death. Police said the child accessed kratom pills belonging to Jordan and O'Connell and ingested as many as 2-and-a-half pills.

According to investigators, both adults saw the child develop blue lips, suffer a seizure and experience abnormal breathing but did not call 911 or seek medical treatment. Instead, police said Jordan took his daughter to a family member's apartment, where he put her to bed. He later took her to the hospital after discovering she was unresponsive.

The West Melbourne Police Department began investigating after 2-year-old Jonnie Jordan was brought unresponsive to Holmes Regional Medical Center on May 18 and later died. [Credit: Laicee Henry]

"Jonnie was full of life and the smartest sweetest baby. She is severely missed by her brothers and sisters. It’s a sad day that my babies not only have to grieve a sister, but a father as well," said Laicee Henry, Jonnie Jordan's mother.

The Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office determined Jonnie died from acute mitragynine intoxication. Mitragynine is the primary active compound found in kratom, a substance sold over the counter that can produce stimulant and opioid-like effects.

Jerome Jonathon Jordan, 35, and Charlene Rea O'Connell, 32, were each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Jerome Jonathon Jordan, 35, and Charlene Rea O'Connell, 32, were each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

What's next:

Both are being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

Investigators said Jordan's family member is not facing charges.