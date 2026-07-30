Powerball jackpot climbs to $707 million. When is the next drawing?

The Brief The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $707 million. No one won matched all the numbers drawn on Wednesday. They were: 30, 36, 40, 42, 57 and a Powerball of 2.



The Powerball jackpot is still growing.

After no one matched all six numbers during Wednesday night's drawing, the top prize is now an estimated $707 million with a cash option valued at $309.7 million.

The winning numbers were 30, 36, 40, 42, 57 and a Powerball of 2.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over for nearly three months.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on May 2, when two winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million prize.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next one will take place on Aug. 1 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The drawing can be watched live on the Powerball's website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, Power Play can be added for a chance to multiply winning non-jackpot winnings.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.