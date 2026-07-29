Central Florida Zoo: Kids can get in free in August

The Brief Kids can get free admission to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens during the month of August. The deal is available to kids ages 12 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket. The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, including two new giraffes.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering a way for kids to visit for free this summer.

The zoo is giving kids ages 12 and younger free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

An adult ticket typically costs between $26.95 and $28.95.

Kids ages 2 and younger already get in free.

The deal is available for the entire month of August.

What they're saying:

"We know families are balancing busy schedules and back-to-school expenses this time of the year," zoo CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. said. "Offering free admission for kids in August is a great way to help parents make the most of the final weeks of summer while creating memories that will last long after the season ends."

The deal is only available in person at the zoo's front gate, according to officials. It cannot be combined with any other offers.

For the summer, the zoo is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, including rhinos, cheetahs and snakes. It recently welcomed several new arrivals, including a pair of giraffes.