Nice weather draws big crowds to Florida beaches for Labor Day holiday

People packed Volusia County beaches as Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer.

"So we’re just hanging out at the beach with the boys and letting them get out of the house and away from the computers for a little bit," said Kimberly Purdue.

Beach safety reports hazardous rip current conditions for the weekend, rescuing 14 people Sunday. The agency said it staffed up anticipating the nice weather would bring out the crowds.

"We’ve been at capacity in most core areas of the beach and all of our off-beach parking lots are at capacity as well," said Capt. Tamara Malphurs.

Businesses like Crabby Joe’s Deck and Grill were thankful the weather cooperated.

"We see a lot of people coming out, a lot of families enjoying the sun, the pier, the ocean, everything we have to offer," said general manager Nicole Devane.

The popular Shores Restaurant is wrapping up a busy summer, a nice change from the unpredictability in recent years.

"I mean in the last couple of years I mean obviously everything’s been so different with COVID it just changed everybody’s perspective on dining out and all that but now i think it’s leveling out so," said assistant manager Michael Luttrell.