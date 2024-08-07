NHC tracking tropical wave in the Gulf: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor scattered showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that are linked to a tropical wave.

Forecasters said the northern part of the system could reach the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but any development of the system will be slow.

As of Wednesday, the system has a low (10%) chance for development over the next seven days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said at this time, the system is not expected to impact Florida.

We've now reached the start of the major increase leading up to the peak of hurricane season. Tuesday marked this point, when we typically see the most activity in both the number and intensity of storms, peaking on September 10.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.