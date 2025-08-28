NHC tracking disturbance off African coast for potential development

article

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has flagged an area of interest in the far east Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development.

The NHC said a tropical wave is expected to develop off the west coast of Africa by Sunday, and is then expected to slowly move west across the eastern and central tropical atlantic, where environmental conditions appear favorable for development.

Development chances are low – 20% over the next seven days, the NHC said.

Fernand becomes post-tropical cyclone

Fernand officially became a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday, the NHC said, noting that it would be the last advisory issued on that system. In its Thursday morning update, Fernand was 635 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

"The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the east-northeast near 23 mph (37 km/h) and this motion with some additional increase in forward speed is forecast until the system opens up into a trough," the NHC said.

Fernand became the sixth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The next three cyclone names on the list are Gabrielle, Humberto, and Imelda.

Entering the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, 2025. However, most activity occurs between August, September and October, with the peak of hurricane season being Sept. 10.