New Year's Eve: ICEBAR Orlando ringing in 2023 with 'cool' style

Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations to attend this weekend? Orlando has plenty of venues to choose from along International Drive, but one in particular may require you to bundle up!

At ICEBAR Orlando everything from the seating to your shot glass is made out of hand-carved ice.

FOX 35's David Martin was welcomed inside the venue for a preview of what guests can expect at its "New Year’s Eve Around the World" party and even got a sneak peek at a worker creating one of the ice sculptures to be featured this weekend.

At the bash, there will be specialty cocktails, a live DJ, entertainment highlighting different countries, free digital souvenir photos, and a raffle giveaway.

The party begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets begin at $75+ per person.

Additional details about the event can be found on the venue's website at www.icebarorlando.com.