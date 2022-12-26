NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch

article

There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area.

LAKE NONA

Fireworks will kick off at midnight at the Lake Nona Town Center with family-friendly entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

OLD TOWN

Old Town in Kissimmee is hosting a celebration with midnight fireworks, live music, a classic car show at 1 p.m. and a classic car cruise at 8:30 p.m.

PROMENADE AT SUNSET WALK

A street party will begin at 8 p.m. featuring dancers, vocalists, street performers and more. The fireworks show begins at midnight.

DAYTONA BEACH

There will be a ball drop ceremony and a fireworks display at the corner of Main Street and Wild Olive at midnight. Before the fireworks show, there will be a street party beginning at 6 p.m. featuring six stages of entertainment, street performers, drink specials and food.