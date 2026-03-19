New video shows shooting involving deputy outside Orange County Walmart

New video shows the moments leading up to a deputy shooting a man outside a Walmart last month along East Colonial Drive. Officials say the man, later identified as Jason Beal, stole a shopping cart full of items and was seen walking down the street carrying a knife.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New video shows the moments leading up to a deputy shooting a man outside a Walmart last month along East Colonial Drive.
Officials say the man, later identified as Jason Beal, stole a shopping cart full of items and was seen walking down the street carrying a knife.
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Deputies say Beal refused to comply with commands to stop and get on the ground. After being tased, one deputy fired multiple shots. Beal was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on East Colonial Drive regarding reports of a man attempting to steal from the store. When deputies arrived, the man – later identified as Jason Anthony Beal, 48 – was walking out of the store wearing a ski mask and pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise, Sheriff John Mina said. "The deputy gave the man numerous commands to stop. The man did not comply with those commands," the sheriff said. The deputy fired his taser, which didn't have any effect and, "shortly after that, the deputy could be heard saying, ‘Don’t reach, don't reach,' three times and then our deputy fires his service weapons at the suspect, striking him several times."
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Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.