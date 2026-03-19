New video shows shooting involving deputy outside Orange County Walmart

The Brief A man was shot by deputies outside an Orange County Walmart after allegedly stealing items and carrying a knife. Authorities say he refused commands and was tased before a deputy opened fire. He survived with non-life-threatening injuries; the investigation is ongoing.



New video shows the moments leading up to a deputy shooting a man outside a Walmart last month along East Colonial Drive.

Officials say the man, later identified as Jason Beal, stole a shopping cart full of items and was seen walking down the street carrying a knife.

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Deputies say Beal refused to comply with commands to stop and get on the ground. After being tased, one deputy fired multiple shots. Beal was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.