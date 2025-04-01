New video shows high-speed police pursuit that ended in crash, arrest of attempted murder suspect

The Brief Newly released footage shows a high-speed police chase across Orange and Osceola counties, ending in a crash and the arrest of suspect Jordan Bailey. Bailey, a convicted felon, is wanted in connection to a March shooting in Kissimmee. He remains in jail, facing multiple charges.



Newly released footage shows a high-speed police chase across Orange and Osceola counties, ending in a crash and the arrest of an attempted murder suspect in a Kissimmee shooting.

Suspect is convicted felon with criminal record

What we know:

Newly released bodycam and aerial footage show a dramatic high-speed police chase that ended in a crash at a storage facility in Winter Park. The pursuit, which spanned across Orange and Osceola counties, involved deputies racing through Winter Park while an Osceola Sheriff’s Office helicopter tracked the suspect from above.

The incident occurred last week and was previously reported here.

The suspect, Jordan Bailey, was seen weaving through traffic in a red pickup truck, at times driving in the middle of two lanes on the Florida Turnpike. The chase came to an abrupt end near Fairbanks Avenue and Clay Street when Bailey crashed. Deputies quickly moved in with guns drawn and took him into custody.

Bailey, a convicted felon, is a suspect in a Kissimmee shooting that occurred in March. He remains in the Orange County Jail, facing multiple charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Bailey was armed during the chase or if he was attempting to flee due to the outstanding shooting investigation. It is also unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or if additional suspects were involved.

Officials have not disclosed what specific charges Bailey now faces beyond those related to the chase and his alleged involvement in the March shooting.

The backstory:

Bailey’s criminal record plays a significant role in this case. As a convicted felon, he was already prohibited from possessing a firearm, making his alleged connection to the Kissimmee shooting even more serious.

The March shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not released further details on the motive or whether Bailey was the sole suspect. His attempt to evade law enforcement last week suggests he may have been trying to avoid arrest in connection to that case.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 spoke with a witness to the crash scene last week.



"I smelled like burned rubber, and he told me some dude got T-boned out here," the witness said. "The officers that came, it was crazy. I've never seen that fast of a response for anything."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: