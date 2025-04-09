Universal announces new theme park and it won't be in Florida

The Brief Universal is preparing to launch an exciting new theme park and resort – but this time, it’s heading to the United Kingdom. Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, revealed that the park will be built in Bedford. The deal was finalized on Wednesday by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Scheduled to open in 2031, the park is expected to become one of the largest and most advanced in Europe.



Universal is gearing up to open a brand-new theme park and resort – but this time, it’s not in Florida.

What we know:

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, announced that the new park will be located in Bedford, United Kingdom.

Rendering of new Universal theme park in the UK (Credit: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

The deal was officially sealed on Wednesday by the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with plans for the park expected to provide a major economic boost of £50 billion (approximately $62 billion USD). Officials say the project will also create around 28,000 jobs across various sectors, including creative, hospitality, and construction.

What they're saying:

"Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage," Starmer said. "This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism. It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive."

When will the park open?

The new Universal theme park is set to open in 2031 and is expected to "be one of the largest and most advanced in Europe."

What rides and attractions will the Universal park bring?

What we don't know:

Universal Destinations & Experiences has not yet revealed the attractions and experiences for the park, as it is still early in the process. However, they plan to share the details once planning approvals are secured.

More Universal theme parks

Universal is opening three new theme park developments in the US over the next two years, starting with the highly anticipated Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida in May.

Epic Universe will be the largest and most advanced in the company's history, bringing an $11 billion economic impact and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Following Epic Universe, Universal Horror Unleashed, "a year-round horror entertainment experience", will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2025, and Universal Kids Resort, a family-focused park, will debut in Frisco, Texas, in 2026.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: