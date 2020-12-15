New Universal Orlando hotel with nightly rates as low as $79 opens

article

Universal Orlando Resort says they have opened its newest hotel, Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites.

The hotel opened on Tuesday. They said that the new hotel is the second "value" hotel at the theme park resort. There and at its sister property, Surfside Inn and Suites, nightly rates begin at $79 per night.

There are standard rooms and spacious two-bedroom suites available to rent. The resort reportedly also features a restaurant for casual dining, a lobby bar, a sunset lounge, two pools, and two pool bars.

To learn about the hotels or to make a reservation, call 1-888-464-3617 or visit the Universal Orlando website.

