New traffic pattern begins Wednesday in Sumter County near Florida Turnpike

Stream FOX 35 News

Sumter County residents will notice a new traffic pattern this week on County Road 470 between Bexley Trail and the Florida Turnpike.

Starting on Wednesday, May 15, eastbound traffic will be required to travel along Central Parkway, east of Bexley Trail to access eastbound CR-470.

Westbound drivers will need to turn off CR-470, just west of the Turnpike, where they will approach a roundabout at Central Parkway. At the roundabout, drivers will need to take the third exit to travel westbound along Central Parkway towards Bexley Trail, officials said.