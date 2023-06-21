New 'stupid motorist law' unanimously approved by Volusia County Council

The Volusia County Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a new ordinance inspired by Arizona’s "stupid motorist law," to enforce penalties for drivers who bypass flood barricades.

The new rule goes into effect when there is an official state of emergency. It will not apply to flooding barricades placed for normal storms. Councilor Danny Robins helped introduce the law as a means to help first responders and keep residents safe.

"If we can deter anything or just make it a little bit better or easier for people to internalize and make a good decision, make a better life decision, this would be a good start," he said. He urges people to drive away rather than drive around.

Several local police departments spoke out highlighting their efforts to rescue people who were driving in dangerous conditions.

"Our agency repeatedly posted traffic safety messaging urging the public not to drive in such hazardous conditions," Port Orange Police Chief Manuel Marino wrote in a letter to the council. "Despite the repeated warnings and signage, our officers still helped countless drivers whose vehicles became inoperable due to floodwaters."

Edgewater, Daytona Beach, and New Smyrna Beach also wrote letters to support the change. Those who break the rule are subject to a fine of up to $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail.



